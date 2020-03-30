Captain Oblivious on board the cruise ship Grand Prince Virulent

(The ship is off the coast of California with a full complement of passengers convinced by their captain of fair winds and following seas):
Captain “O”: Someone has been muttering about an impending storm but when I look out the porthole I see nothing but calm seas, blue skies, and feathery white things flying about.
Navigator : Well Captain, there is a partial explanation, in that you are viewing new technology called Virtual Balcony, recently installed by your legal department. Regardless of oceanic reality, it will always look like this.
Captain “O”: Very nice. Since it makes me feel good, it can’t be fake.
Navigator : Exactly
Captain “O”: Please send the ship’s physician to my stateroom. I have a matter to discuss.
Navigator : Consider it done, sir.
Ship’s Physician: At your service, sir.
Captain “O”: Doctor, it has come to my attention that members of the crew are circulating rumors regarding a shipboard illness and that I should do something about it.
Ship’s Physician: Actually, your medical department has informed you of this last month and are taking steps to contain the illness. However, it seems it is highly contagious and there is no vaccine available.
Captain “O”: Well, I trust whatever it is you are doing will not jeopardize my personal reputation and the stock price of the cruise line.
Ship’s Physician: I am afraid I cannot use those priorities as my ethical guidance, sir. I am bound by the Hippocratic Oath.
Captain “O”: Oh, you and your oaths. I swore to something about three years ago and have never looked back. Look at where I am now!
Precisely.
Eric B. Zimny
Napa
