Captain Oblivious on board the cruise ship Grand Prince Virulent

(The ship is off the coast of California with a full complement of passengers convinced by their captain of fair winds and following seas):

Captain “O”: Someone has been muttering about an impending storm but when I look out the porthole I see nothing but calm seas, blue skies, and feathery white things flying about.

Navigator : Well Captain, there is a partial explanation, in that you are viewing new technology called Virtual Balcony, recently installed by your legal department. Regardless of oceanic reality, it will always look like this.

Captain “O”: Very nice. Since it makes me feel good, it can’t be fake.

Navigator : Exactly

Captain “O”: Please send the ship’s physician to my stateroom. I have a matter to discuss.

Navigator : Consider it done, sir.

Ship’s Physician: At your service, sir.

Captain “O”: Doctor, it has come to my attention that members of the crew are circulating rumors regarding a shipboard illness and that I should do something about it.