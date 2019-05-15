In the May 14 edition of the Napa Valley Register, the juxtaposition of two front-page stories couldn't have been more telling.
For those of us who have worked in the public arena, with victims of child abuse in families struggling to stay afloat, or in the more wealthier homes; for those of us who have worked with children and adults with psychological problems, in or out of the jail population, we can tell you that children who are not cared for by family and society-at-large have an inordinately high rate of incarceration and/or mental health problems.
Wake up, people. We need to do a better job of caring for our children while they are young and impressionable, when they look to adults to protect them, to provide love and shelter and comfort.
Perhaps in another decade, we wouldn't need so many "mental health services beds" in our jail. But right now, assigning a fraction of new jail beds to mental health services is a fantasy. Try addressing the problems with the majority of beds.
Kathleen Thomas
Napa