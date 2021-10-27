Caritas Village is an affordable housing model

The Oct. 14 groundbreaking of the new Caritas Village on Old Sonoma Road is a great reason to celebrate. We want to give our huge shout-out to the Busch family, to Tony Zand, and to Caritas Housing for their leadership and for paving the way for more workforce housing partnerships.

Caritas Village is a 20-unit affordable housing development that will provide desperately needed workforce housing. An important aspect of the planned development is that it was connected to the approval of a new Trinitas/Marriott Hotel in south Napa. During the approval process, the Napa Housing Coalition strongly encouraged the Napa City Planning Commission and City Council to require the developers to build new housing for some of the new employees needed to staff the hotel. Recognizing both the Coalition’s pressure and their own industry knowledge for the need to create housing for their employees, the Busch family and Tony Zand, their representative, took action. They immediately purchased the Old Sonoma Road parcel and brought in the Caritas team to build the new homes.

There is overwhelming evidence that the development of hotels creates a significant demand for new housing. The city of Napa’s own studies illustrates that half of the employees in new (and existing) hotels qualify for affordable housing.