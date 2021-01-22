Cars are way more efficient than buses

In response to Norm Manzer and Kate Miller of NVTA. ("Bus system should have been planned better," Jan. 1). We have to admit it, riding the bus is not an aspirational goal. Nor is it efficient.
No new immigrant to America tells themselves, “just you wait, one of these days I will be riding in that bus!” Just the opposite, as anyone can tell you who rides the bus it takes much longer to get to your destination. It is also obvious that the private vehicle is the most efficient way to get from point A to point B. Get in your car and go almost directly to your destination. It is a time-saver, it is affordable and it is the system people use and strive for. It is an aspirational goal.
Sitting and waiting at a bus stop is not efficient. This is part of what is called “the Last mile” problem in the public transportation industry. Yes, the bus is fast enough while it is moving you in the general direction you want to go but getting to your bus stop, waiting for the bus and then getting from your bus stop to your destination is part of your mobility problem that you have to solve.
The lower-income person’s time is just as valuable to them as it is to me. They have to work hard to survive and waiting for a bus, costs them time and money. So they get a car, gain their independence and use their time more efficiently. Or they can use a bike, the city of Napa is becoming more bike-friendly and with new electric bikes, the range of the average rider is extended, but weather can affect the use of your bike so an alternative is needed at times.
Our NVTA buses can run around with very few people on board, many times with just one or two passengers on the bus. Since COVID hit us, most of the time with just the driver on board. These buses burn diesel and get about 6 - 8 miles per gallon and are driving around mostly empty. This is bad for the environment, creating huge amounts of Green House Gases (GHG) and pollution that we all have to breathe.
And, as Mr. Manzer points out burning up tens of billions of dollars per year nationwide and adding to our debt. Spending money to make the buses flashier with new graphics did not change this problem, bus utilization has continued to decline about 4% per year since 2014. Making the buses all-electric is a wonderful idea to help reduce GHG and pollution, except people are still not likely to use those buses. All-electric buses will be empty also, the bus system does not solve the average person’s transportation needs.
Something has to change otherwise our current NVTA bus system is the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. NVTA needs to try something different, if for no other reason than that the GHG emission reductions already committed to by our county, our state, and our country will require all transportation systems to reduce their GHG emissions.
Here is an example that could be used to solve many of the problems that public transportation systems are trying to address. When I take my car in for service, my local car dealership takes me to my office via an Uber or Lyft car, very efficiently. And then they pick me back up when my car is ready, simple, and at an affordable cost to the business. Otherwise, we would all lose that time that we have to spend waiting for our car repair, they have made it so easy to help save that valuable time.
Utilize a similar public transportation service to that car dealership Uber/Lyft model, with an all-electric vehicle fleet, that picks you up where you are and takes you right to your destination. If that car got 120mpgE as many of the electric cars get these days, then with one passenger you are getting 120 passenger miles per gallon (pmpg) compared to 6 pmpg with one passenger on board the bus. That is 20 times more efficient than the bus, with a lot less GHG and criteria pollutants being generated. The Last Mile problem is solved.
The Big City Bus System in a Rural County model is not working and is not the system of the future for Napa County. Most importantly, our planet, our environment cannot continue to take the pollution from a system that is not working.
It is time to try something different.
Jay Gardner
Napa