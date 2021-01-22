Cars are way more efficient than buses

Our NVTA buses can run around with very few people on board, many times with just one or two passengers on the bus. Since COVID hit us, most of the time with just the driver on board. These buses burn diesel and get about 6 - 8 miles per gallon and are driving around mostly empty. This is bad for the environment, creating huge amounts of Green House Gases (GHG) and pollution that we all have to breathe.

And, as Mr. Manzer points out burning up tens of billions of dollars per year nationwide and adding to our debt. Spending money to make the buses flashier with new graphics did not change this problem, bus utilization has continued to decline about 4% per year since 2014. Making the buses all-electric is a wonderful idea to help reduce GHG and pollution, except people are still not likely to use those buses. All-electric buses will be empty also, the bus system does not solve the average person’s transportation needs.

Something has to change otherwise our current NVTA bus system is the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. NVTA needs to try something different, if for no other reason than that the GHG emission reductions already committed to by our county, our state, and our country will require all transportation systems to reduce their GHG emissions.