The Jan. 15 Lisa Benson political cartoon depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picking the pocket of a taxpayer was so very inaccurate.
To get it right, AOC would he dangling from the railing of a yacht named the USS GOP Tax Cut. She would reach around bodyguards into the pocket of an aging, paunchy, white man wearing a $15,000 ostrich jacket and Rolex watch, surrounded by scantily clad young blond people laughing with glasses of champagne in hand.
AOC proposes a 70 percent tax on income after $10 million, a rate consistent with that of some of the most economically successful periods in U.S. history.
Cartooning that she would pick pocket "Joe taxpayer" is dishonest. U.S. wealth is accumulating in the ever-growing portfolios of a small number of the unbelievably rich. They aren't smarter and they don't work harder. The rules favor them; they purchase lobbyists and politicians to tilt things more in their favor; they can and should pay their fair share. A variety of economists are offering analyses of AOC's proposals - take a look.
WJ Carter
Napa