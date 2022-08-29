Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
We are at risk for loss of additional well productivity, subsidence, loss of plants, animals, and beautiful rivers and streams. For individual well owners and waterways, this delay may well bring devastating outcomes that could easily be avoided with an early response.
It would be nice to see the Napa County planning department and supervisors do their job for the people.
Maybe I’m just getting old, but I just don’t like liars and disinformation.
Time for my two cents.
Napa citizens, it appears as if we’ve been pranked by New Belgium Brewing Company.
The only question that remains for the City Council today is who will be responsible for removing the tag marks on the new plastic cactus over the lifetime of this installation?
Our streets are dirty, our sidewalks (where they exist) are broken, and old vehicles are leaking fluids on the asphalt, in driveways, and on lawns everywhere. Of course, this can all be blamed on unsolvable overpopulation so the focus can be maintained in select areas.
Kudos to Beth Painter for voting against the project. Her comments regarding the concerns of the placement of the artwork were correct.
Please explain to me why I'd give up my car for "rapid mass transit?”
Members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors and serve two-year terms.
