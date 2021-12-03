Cartoon was a case of "jump to conclusions"

I was appalled at your recent cartoon showing Kyle Rittenhouse as a gun-toting, celebrity-seeking person. This type of biased information is very negative and further divides our country.

Indeed, the jury's decision to acquit was based on facts, not conjecture, and supports the fact that ours is a country of laws. Even other liberal-leaning news organizations have backed off from their initial, negative, depiction of the event and it's participants. The cartoon represents a "jump to conclusions" before facts were brought out.

The interview with Kyle on Tucker Carlson's program showed a very mature individual, for his age, that was not crazy or deranged, but acted as a concerned individual who was trying to protect his community and lessen the protester's damage to that community. The jury in this case should be applauded for their decision, despite the intimidation that they faced.

Thomas Atkinson

Napa