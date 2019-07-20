The "cartoon" in the July 16 paper was a picture worth 1,000 words.
It showed an elephant (the Republican party) peering into a cage of children. The caption was "Are there any unborn children in there that need protection?" Perhaps it was unintended, but there appeared to be a little halo above the elephant's head.
Where has our moral and ethical integrity gone when living children are treated in such an inhumane way while those conceived by rape or shown to have defects which will result in death soon after birth are protected?
Planned Parenthood treats all its patients respectfully, providing most of its service in family planning, women's health issues and prenatal care. And it recognizes that pregnancy termination is never an easy choice for a woman and, therefore, counsels its clients on all available options.
The double standard of citizens and legislators trying to eradicate Planned Parenthood is clearly evident in this "cartoon." And even clearer is the lack of will by Republican lawmakers in Congress to address the egregious treatment of these children by President Trump.
Iris Barrie
Napa