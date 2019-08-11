Dr. Wayne Winegarden, a senior fellow in business and economics with the Pacific Research Institute released a ”Legislating Energy Policy” report in November of 2018 that concluded that Virginia’s market-based policies are more effective than legislative mandates in fighting global warming.
Dr. Winegarden’s report reviews the impact of global warming policies adopted in California and New York, such as unrealistic renewable energy goals, strict low carbon fuel standards, and costly regulations for buying higher-priced electric cars and installing solar panels. The report finds that, collectively, these expensive and burdensome policies dramatically increase the energy burdens of their respective state residents.
Some findings noted were:
-- Average state electricity prices in California are the highest in the lower 48 states, and electric prices in New York are the nation’s sixth-highest.
-- California drivers pay the nation’s second-highest gas prices (additional increases are already required).
--The Golden State has the nation’s highest poverty rate, while the Empire State has the nation’s seventh-highest poverty rate.
The big government laws and regulations hit working class and minority communities the hardest while causing businesses to leave or avoid the state. They also directly result in the increases in housing costs as evidenced by a recent estimate buy builders that the California 2030 “Netzero” housing requirement will add $98,000 to construction costs.
Meanwhile legislators demand “Affordable Housing” while continuing to pile on new housing costs. A recent example mentioned in the Register is a bill sponsored by our Senator Bill Dodd requiring a battery back-up system for garage door openers. Does this mean a powered garage door (or even a garage) is required? I never had either for most years of my adult life. (Editor's note: The law applies only to automatic doors).
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association