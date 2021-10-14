Celebrate Friends of the Libraries week

The Friends of the Napa Library will be celebrating National Friends of Libraries week from Oct. 17-23. This week commemorates the work of Friends of the Library organizations nationwide to support their local libraries. The Napa Main Library uses Friends donations to enhance programs for all age groups.

As a kickoff event, we will be hosting a free children's book giveaway this coming Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1-4 p.m. in the Library Community Meeting Room. Children can choose up to eight books for free, and teachers are welcome to take two boxes for classroom use.

"The library has always played such an important role in my life and in my family's life," said Friends President Sandy Fagan. "I truly enjoy being able to give something back - and being an active member of this group is fun."

The Friends will be included in this year's Give!Guide of Napa Valley. This year, the Give!Guide will be an on-line campaign running from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. All donations will support and enhance our library programs.