Celebrate Juneteenth because you're an American

There had recently been somewhat of a hue and cry for Juneteenth to be a National Black Holiday. I am opposed to this. No single race should have a day designated as all its own. Be it black, brown, yellow, red, albino, or silly putty pink — it is plain wrong.

However, do I think that Juneteenth should be observed by America? I would say a wholehearted yes.

You’re damn right we should celebrate the United States of America's defeat of slavery. Each and every citizen should pause to acknowledge the victory over that which has been a shameful part of our national heritage.

Our first victory in independence from England from the Revolutionary War would be a cause for celebration. So too should be our victory over trade in humans for exploitation and profit. This would be our second celebration.

So we celebrate from June 14th, Flag Day, Bear Flag Rebellion Day, Army Day, etc. through Juneteenth all the way to Independence Day, July the Fourth.

Freedom Days. Liberty Weeks. Let others name the time period we observe.

In brief, yes, celebrate Juneteenth too. But not because you are black; but rather because you are an American.

Clark A. Brandt