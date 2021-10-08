Celebrate our newest (proposed) middle school

M — Mission of MCMS is to create a free, diverse public school that reflects our community.

A — A school that will provide strong, ongoing professional development for its teachers — will model "River," our 27-year, highly recognized, but lost due to the NVUSD middle school.

Y — You can contact the MCMS school foundation community at napaoptionsforeducation.org. Sign our petition/add your student to our incoming 2022 list.

A — Advisory —first period, daily.

C — Coming to school at 8:50 a.m. start time, longer class periods and 7:55 a.m. "drop-off" available.

A — A program that integrates Social-Emotional (as modeled by River Middle School) and Project-Based Learning as part of the New Tech Network's proven model.

M — Music, Arts Electives, Enrichment & PE.

A — A school that promotes team teaching and combined 7th and 8th grades with curriculum looping.

S — Smaller school experience; a school environment that helps students master state content standards in an inclusive school culture of trust, responsibility, self-respect and respect for others.