Celebrate our newest (proposed) middle school

M — Mission of MCMS is to create a free, diverse public school that reflects our community.
A — A school that will provide strong, ongoing professional development for its teachers — will model "River," our 27-year, highly recognized, but lost due to the NVUSD middle school.
Y — You can contact the MCMS school foundation community at napaoptionsforeducation.org. Sign our petition/add your student to our incoming 2022 list.
A — Advisory —first period, daily.
C — Coming to school at 8:50 a.m. start time, longer class periods and 7:55 a.m. "drop-off" available.
A — A program that integrates Social-Emotional (as modeled by River Middle School) and Project-Based Learning as part of the New Tech Network's proven model.
M — Music, Arts Electives, Enrichment & PE.
A — A school that promotes team teaching and combined 7th and 8th grades with curriculum looping.
S — Smaller school experience; a school environment that helps students master state content standards in an inclusive school culture of trust, responsibility, self-respect and respect for others.
If you believe that Napa needs/deserve a wonderful middle school like this (and one that is planned to be housed in the St. John's School on Main Street), we need your support.
NVUSD is currently reviewing our lengthy charter school petition that we submitted to NVUSD on Sept. 14. Please send an email to our NVUSD Superintendent, Rosanna Mucetti, and our NVUSD school board asking them to approve our charter: rmucetti@nvusd.org, robin_jankiewicz@nvusd.org, cindy_watter@nvusd.org,david_gracia@nvusd.org, lisa_chu@nvusd.org,eve_ryser@nvusd.org, jason_dooley@nvusd.org, elba_gonzalezmares@nvusd.org.
Visit us at the Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings. Posters and lawn signs available. Show your support for MCMS. The children of our community will thank you.
Marilyn Reid
Napa