Celebrate the Fourth with peace, not mayhem

COVID-19 has forced some Bay Area cities to cancel Fourth of July fireworks this year. What would it take for the Bay Area community to consider a permanent change to the way we celebrate our independence from England, by honoring the peace that it brought to the country, rather than the maiming, murderous explosions of the war that was fought to gain that peace and independence?

Nationally, each year on and around the Fourth of July, there are thousands of firework-related injuries, many involving children, due to fireworks sold and used, legally and illegally, in the name of patriotism. Let us not forget the fire hazard posed by these devices, as well, which in our new paradigm of climate change, is not insignificant.

For the sake of the animals and environment, including humans who suffer from combat PTSD, those sensitive to noxious fumes (birds, people, insects, trees, flowers, shrubs, grumpy old grandmothers), and the disturbing sounds of explosions, I am asking Bay Area city governments to consider a plan to provide open public discourse to brainstorm and explore ideas on how our regional community could promote a more peaceful, life-affirming alternative to our current practices.

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena