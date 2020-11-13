Celebrating diversity and Dia de los Muertos

Appreciating our multi-cultural heritage is part of what we lost. Sure, history is written by the victors, but too often the dominant American history tries to mask important components. Like the fact that the entire country was first the land of indigenous tribes. Or that but for a quirk of fate and slow communications then, California might still be part of Mexico.

And how layer upon layer, many other countries and cultures contribute to our country — and frankly, can enrich us if we heed their gifts. Whether it is farmworkers who bring in the grape harvest, or the immigrants who start high-tech companies in Silicon Valley, we benefit from those with the determination to seek a better life.

Take Mexico’s Day of the Dead. In the American experience, after a brief period of mourning, we hurry back to daily business, and lack ongoing rituals for our losses. But what a beautiful and fun celebration to honor those who have passed, and how we can learn from that.

Some used to say that the United States is a melting pot, but that view tended to homogenize our differences instead of respecting them. A far richer analogy is to see ourselves as a mosaic, and honor our component parts.