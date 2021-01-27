Celebrating our most recent Climate Advocate Training

Napa Climate NOW! would like to give a shout out to the more than 30 people who participated in our most recent Climate Advocate Training on Jan. 23. Participants included a wide range of local residents as well as an environmental activist from St. Lucia in the Caribbean and two fifth graders who started the Kids Environmental Association at their Sonoma school.

The training, led by Jessica Day and Dave Kearney-Brown, covered climate science and solutions to slow global warming, how to speak to local elected leaders and influencers (through excellent presentations from Napa City Council member Bernie Narvaez and Napa County Planning Commissioner Joelle Gallagher), and how to take action on climate change.

Special thanks to Domaine Carneros, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, and the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, all of who stepped up to support this training with contributions to help make this event a success. The training was dedicated to Hilary Zunin, co-founder of Napa Valley CanDo, and a great inspiration for our community.

For anyone who missed this training, future trainings are planned.

Chris Benz

Napa Climate NOW!

Napa