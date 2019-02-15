And so it begins, the best week of the year for the wine business in Napa Valley. Premiere Napa Valley week, when 1,200 top wine trade and media professionals and vintners come together for a week of writing, tasting and connecting with colleagues. It’s a homecoming, of sorts, for many people from around the world, who look forward to the pleasure of doing business in a relatively slower time of year.
Leading up to Saturday’s sold-out trade tasting and live auction of 187 lots of wine made exclusively for the Premiere Napa Valley label are a number of educational programs, including the Symposium for Professional Wine Writers.
All of this is to say that a lot of collegial wine business takes place this week, while hotel rooms and restaurants in Napa Valley are bustling during this quiet season. And a little bit of Napa Valley goes home with our guests, enhancing the perception of Napa Valley, its warm hospitality, natural beauty and extraordinary wines.
The proceeds from the Premiere Napa Valley auction help the Napa Valley Vintners in their ongoing efforts to promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley through its marketing, sustainability and member education programs.
So, if you happen upon a visitor from Arkansas or England who is in town for Premiere Napa Valley, please join me in saying thank you for coming to visit this special place we are lucky to call home.
Aaron Pott
Pott Wine
2019 Premiere Napa Valley Steering Committee Chair