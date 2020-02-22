Challenge to Judge Monique Langhorne sets a dangerous precedent

In the upcoming March election, an attorney with a Bay Area civil practice hopes to unseat Judge Monique Langhorne of the Napa Superior Court. More is at stake in this election than initially meets the eye.
First, this race is not for an open seat but represents an attempt to unseat an incumbent judge, which is highly unusual.
Second, as we will explain, the challenger does not claim the incumbent is incompetent in any way.
We write because if challenges to sitting judges without regard to their competence and character become acceptable in California, the consequences will be transformative. Exceptionally able but politically inexperienced lawyers will be less likely to seek judicial appointment. Lawyers who do seek appointment might feel it necessary to seek and obtain the political support of well-financed or influential groups, which may want to know where they stand on issues courts decide.
Governors will favor candidates possessing the political skills and financial or other resources necessary to defend themselves. Some judges may think twice about ruling against politically influential parties, lawyers, or interest groups. Judges may feel it necessary to establish campaign funds to discourage potential challengers, and lawyers who appear before such judges may feel compelled to contribute, a situation presenting fertile ground for conflicts of interest.
All of these things are now commonplace in a growing number of states.
There is certainly a constitutional right to challenge a sitting judge. But the challenge should be justified by the incumbent's unfitness, not her perceived political vulnerability. Respect for judicial decision-making may well depend most heavily on public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, which in California is still proudly considered the least political branch.
As we know from what is happening in many other states, the politicization of judicial elections leads inevitably to the politicization of the judicial process; and when that happens the independence of the court is placed at risk, If it becomes perfectly acceptable to defeat an able judge, judges will be compelled to become political figures and fundraisers, which undermines judicial impartiality and is therefore destructive of judicial institutions.
The defeat of an experienced and fair-minded judge simply based upon reasons borne of opportunity, expediency or whimsy would demoralize judges statewide and set a devastating precedent.
You have free articles remaining.
The challenge to Judge Langhorne is not based on any deficiency in the quality of her work or her character. Nor could they be questioned. She is a graduate of Berkeley Law, one of nation's top law schools. Her temperament, work ethic, judicial acumen and her integrity are widely known within the legal community as a result of the six years she served as a Napa County Deputy District Attorney, the 13 years she served as a commissioner on the Napa Superior Court, and the two years she served as a judge on that court after vetting by the State Bar and appointment by Gov. Brown.
Judge Langhorne has been actively involved in civic activities in Napa County and her supporters include an unusually broad array of public officials, law enforcement officers, attorneys and citizens who know her to be open, impartial, intelligent and compassionate.
The person who seeks to replace Judge Langhorne justifies his challenge on the ground that, though the criminal department of the court is “strong," he offers the public "an additional emphasis on civil law.” The suggestion that civil experience is lacking on the Superior Court is preposterous. Judge Langhorne and the other judges have been routinely dealing with civil matters for years. And two of her colleagues have resumes including a total of more than 20 years of civil practice before they became bench officers. The Napa Superior Court has ample civil law experience.
Beyond this, it is worth mentioning that the terms of four other judges could also have been on the March ballot but were not challenged. One had been a prosecutor for his entire career before appointment to the bench, the other, a career Public Defender.
Judge Langhorne's opponent did see the need to provide additional emphasis on civil law by offering himself as an “option” to either of them. If the court were truly in need of additional civil law experience, which it is not, challenging Judge Langhorne would be far from the most effective way of achieving it.
We do not know Judge Langhorne's challenger, and whether he is qualified to be a judge. But if he wants to pursue a judicial career he should run for an open seat or seek appointment by the governor, which are the conventional ways of becoming a judge in California.
For the reasons earlier explained, his unwarranted challenge, which politicizes the court, undermines the integrity the Napa Superior Court. Citizens concerned about this problem should reelect Judge Monique Langhorne, an exemplary judge who has the overwhelming support of her colleagues, the legal community and many others, who know her intelligence, impartiality and high character.
Justice J. Anthony Kline, Senior Presiding Justice
California Court of Appeal
Judge W. Scott Snowden (Ret.)
St. Helena