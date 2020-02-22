Challenge to Judge Monique Langhorne sets a dangerous precedent

All of these things are now commonplace in a growing number of states.

There is certainly a constitutional right to challenge a sitting judge. But the challenge should be justified by the incumbent's unfitness, not her perceived political vulnerability. Respect for judicial decision-making may well depend most heavily on public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, which in California is still proudly considered the least political branch.

As we know from what is happening in many other states, the politicization of judicial elections leads inevitably to the politicization of the judicial process; and when that happens the independence of the court is placed at risk, If it becomes perfectly acceptable to defeat an able judge, judges will be compelled to become political figures and fundraisers, which undermines judicial impartiality and is therefore destructive of judicial institutions.

The defeat of an experienced and fair-minded judge simply based upon reasons borne of opportunity, expediency or whimsy would demoralize judges statewide and set a devastating precedent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}