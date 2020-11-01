Challenges, opportunities, and brilliance

2020 has been and continues to be filled with challenges — especially for older adults, caregivers, and people with disabilities. Even the most robust have been cut off from volunteer work, families, and friends.
As the project manager for the Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging, I am privileged to partner with incredible, caring organizations and individuals who are turning challenges into opportunities.
Recognizing the toll social isolation can take on the health of older adults, Community Action of Napa Valley enhanced their Wellness on Wheels program, which the N/S AAA is helping support. Home-bound seniors are looked in on by trained medical personnel, “house calls,” if you will.
The volunteers of Molly’s Angels doubled their efforts to connect with home-bound adults. One recent week, volunteers made over 600 reassurance calls. Phone calls and transportation are keys to reducing isolation.
Fall prevention activities continue. Yvonne Baginski’s team at Share the Care are assessing low-income individuals for fall risk and offering support services.
In October, the Ombudsman Services were allowed to enter skilled nursing facilities and other senior living facilities. John Lund and his team will soon begin long-needed in-person visits.
Julia Orr, Executive Director, is coordinating with John and the California Department of Aging for proper PPE to keep everyone safe. Julie Spencer, Executive Director of Rianda House, has been especially active in Up Valley activities during the fires, PSP events, and as a member of the Advisory Council on Aging.
Other Napa County Advisory Council members including Donna Altes, Susan Ensey, Dane Reeves, Brenda Burke, Fran Rosenberg, and Arnold Koenig have actively engaged in advocating for older adults, checking in, distributing Senior Resource Guides, and connecting people with services.
Although we live in challenging times, the spark of creativity and service shine brilliantly in Napa. For that, I am grateful and humbled.
Elaine Clark
Fairfield
