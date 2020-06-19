Change must be something society wants

There is so much turmoil in our country, brought about by the senseless and horrific death of George Floyd. The news is filled with calls to stop racism and defund police departments.
Let me clear about my stance - racism is a disease and scourge on our society and, like any disease, needs to be eliminated before it destroys us all. And racism has the ability to do just that - if we allow it.
Racism isn’t a white disease; it isn’t a black disease, or brown, or yellow, or purple. It is a social disease that can be contracted and spread by ignorant people of any color.
I fear there is no quick fix to the disease - no vaccine that can eliminate it since it it seems that it has become a part of this generation’s DNA. We must find a way to inoculate the next generation.
The great minds of our generation should be tasked with devising a plan to bring about the change that is needed to end this disease. I fear it is a process that will take as many years to resolve as it has to evolve - but that should not keep us from trying and beginning the change(s) that are needed.
Also - defunding and/or abolishing police departments is not the answer. The concept is idiotic. If you think the chaos in our nation is bad now, one can only imagine what it would be like without these men and women. I feel it necessary to point out data recently published by the Wall Street Journal: The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019.
To be clear, I'm NOT trying to defend racial bias - of any color - in the police departments. I am sure there are individuals in our police departments who are racist and should probably not be carrying a badge, let alone a gun. Those are the people who should be removed/defunded.
While we wait for a generation that is free from racism, we need to identify, isolate, and eliminate the sources of racism in this generation. One step we can all take is looking in the mirror and making an honest assessment of our own bias and racism (remember Jesus’ teaching: let he who is without sin cast the first stone) and determine what each of us can do on a personal level to change and help start a movement towards tolerance and acceptance of those who are different from us.
Change has to be something everyone in society wants - do you?
Marty Takacs
Napa
