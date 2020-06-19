Change must be something society wants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is so much turmoil in our country, brought about by the senseless and horrific death of George Floyd. The news is filled with calls to stop racism and defund police departments.

Let me clear about my stance - racism is a disease and scourge on our society and, like any disease, needs to be eliminated before it destroys us all. And racism has the ability to do just that - if we allow it.

Racism isn’t a white disease; it isn’t a black disease, or brown, or yellow, or purple. It is a social disease that can be contracted and spread by ignorant people of any color.

I fear there is no quick fix to the disease - no vaccine that can eliminate it since it it seems that it has become a part of this generation’s DNA. We must find a way to inoculate the next generation.

The great minds of our generation should be tasked with devising a plan to bring about the change that is needed to end this disease. I fear it is a process that will take as many years to resolve as it has to evolve - but that should not keep us from trying and beginning the change(s) that are needed.