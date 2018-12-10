According to multiple studies, 1 in 5 women are sexually assaulted while in college. Of those, up to 90 percent go unreported.
As if these frightening statistics aren’t worrisome enough, we have been given some more bad news by Betsy Devos at the Department of Education. She has issued a new proposed rule that, if adopted, would undermine the rights of sexual assault survivors and would make it easier for the accused to get away with their crimes.
Specifically, these new rules would: limit the type of assault and harassment that is actionable by schools (off- campus fraternity houses and bars are exempt; online harassment is not actionable either); require reporting to be made only to certain school officials (reporting to coaches or dorm advisers is not enough; Michigan State would be off the hook for failing to take action when gymnasts notified their coaches of Dr. Larry Nasser’s abuse); make it harder for survivors to prove that they had been assaulted; allow schools to delay investigations for unspecified periods of time; prohibit survivors from requesting that their perpetrator be moved out of their classes as an interim measure; and subject survivors to live cross examinations.
All of these changes are going to make it even harder for survivors to speak up. All of these changes are going to empower predators.
Fortunately, there is something we can do. We are in the middle of a 60-day notice and comment period that expires on Jan. 28. You can submit a comment, and the Department of Education is required to consider and respond. I implore you to write a letter expressing your concern.
You can learn more about the proposed rules and how to submit a comment by going to KnowYourIX.org or NWLC.org.
Together, we can make a difference.
Jeanne Meyer
Napa