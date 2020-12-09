Changing the charity mindset

Today in Napa County, over 50% of our children qualify for “free and reduced lunch” programs at schools. Over 40% of our families carry a housing burden (meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing), many families live in unsafe, overcrowded conditions, are food insecure, and if you are a person of color you will suffer disproportionately from COVID-19. In 2017 in the U.S., the top 20% owned 90% of the wealth, leaving just 10% for the remaining 80%. The bottom 20% of Americans have no wealth; they are in debt.

Community-based organizations provide a safety net, and in many cases, work far upstream to help families create the conditions for resiliency. However, it isn’t up to these organizations to reorganize the systems that perpetuate economic and social inequity. Basic human rights include self-sufficiency wages, a safe place to live, nutritious food, health and childcare, respect and dignity.

Because you do not need to “earn” human rights (rights we have simply because we exist), then we cannot “unearn” them. Some may disagree with these basic tenets, but communities that prioritize these needs are better off both socially and economically.