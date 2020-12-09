Changing the charity mindset

As we live in the midst of a health, social and economic “pandemic,” we see traditional ways of funding community services, grinding to a halt. This is a time to challenge ourselves to think differently about caring for community, and make room for something besides a “charity mindset.”
Our community provides a plethora of services ranging from prevention to intervention and treatment. We will always have community members who fall on hard times or otherwise struggle and need the care and support of others. However, if we focus our efforts on building self-sufficiency in our workforce, the people who comprise the “essential workers” and the backbone of our economy, we will build a healthier more prosperous community for everyone. And, a community of self-sufficient, resilient individuals and families, has less need for services overall.
Everyone should be able to work and have the necessities of life, this was the basic philosophy of the post-WWII “social contract.” But, during the 1980s the federal debt tripled from $994 billion to $2.8 trillion, and America went from being a creditor nation to a debtor nation.
“Voodoo” economics, the fallacy that tax breaks would spur economic growth, proliferated. The system of collective bargaining took a beating and the real value of the minimum wage plummeted. Gone were the days when you could work hard for 40 hours a week and be assured your income would house and feed your family.
Today in Napa County, over 50% of our children qualify for “free and reduced lunch” programs at schools. Over 40% of our families carry a housing burden (meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing), many families live in unsafe, overcrowded conditions, are food insecure, and if you are a person of color you will suffer disproportionately from COVID-19. In 2017 in the U.S., the top 20% owned 90% of the wealth, leaving just 10% for the remaining 80%. The bottom 20% of Americans have no wealth; they are in debt.
Community-based organizations provide a safety net, and in many cases, work far upstream to help families create the conditions for resiliency. However, it isn’t up to these organizations to reorganize the systems that perpetuate economic and social inequity. Basic human rights include self-sufficiency wages, a safe place to live, nutritious food, health and childcare, respect and dignity.
Because you do not need to “earn” human rights (rights we have simply because we exist), then we cannot “unearn” them. Some may disagree with these basic tenets, but communities that prioritize these needs are better off both socially and economically.
We should continue to invest in providing services to our most vulnerable, as a robust safety net will always be needed; however, we need to think beyond traditional fundraising and “charity.” Assuring that everyone in the community has what they need, doesn’t mean others must do with less.
Historian Heather Cox Richardson reminds us, that even if we cannot see it, we are in one of the most profound crises of American history. Our “new deal” requires a commitment to human rights and zero-tolerance toward hunger, homelessness, preventable disease and inequity.
Joelle Gallagher
Napa
