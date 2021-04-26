Chauvin verdict does not fix a broken system

Now that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty, want to address something: I keep hearing, in the media and from elected officials that the criminal justice system is on trial in the Derek Chauvin trial. No, it's not.
I have heard this so much over the last couple of weeks. It might sound nice because if the system were on trial, there would be a resolution, there would be accountability for 500 years of genocide, slavery, cruel policing laws, atrocious immigration laws, and more. But it's not.
During the trial, evidence was heard relating to one murder. The court was subject to the same set of standards and laws that have always systemically favored white people with money, and police officers especially so. The court did not hear arguments about the system in general or relating to other cases. The judge has the purview to make a statement after the trial which indicts the system, but the judge has no authority to sentence anyone other than the accused or change the system in any way other than the case itself setting any precedent that it might.
The system is guilty of being racist, of being sexist, of being classist, and of being ableist, well beyond the Chauvin ruling. Those who the system is working for, those who don't want change, will try to use Chauvin's prosecution as a token prosecution, a scapegoat. They will say things like "See? Sometimes police officers DO get prosecuted" and will imply in other trials the evidence must have been lacking, but the reality is that police are seldom found guilty of a crime like this.
Almost all surviving family members have to live knowing that the cop who killed their loved one is still out there and still carrying a gun. And when surviving families try to speak up, they often have to come face-to-face with the police who killed their loved one. Sometimes police go so far as to follow the surviving family around and try to intimidate them. That's a fact, not an opinion.
Chauvin's conviction is great, but there are still a lot of racist cops out there and cops with mental disorders like PTSD, and just general psychopaths. Further, our system trains young cops to act as authoritarian. The result of that is that people suffering from mental illness, or sometimes just asking questions when being ordered to comply, have been wrongfully hurt.
And while Napa has a pretty good relationship with its department, and so does American Canyon, cities with corrupt departments, such as Vallejo, have completely different relationships with their police. Many people won't even call the cops if they need help, for fear the wrong person will be arrested, or worse.
The criminal injustice system isn't going to change without changing the laws and without accountability so that those who refuse to enforce existing laws are exposed and dealt with. If the criminal justice system really were on trial, it would be found guilty and sentenced to replacement.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon