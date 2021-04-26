Chauvin verdict does not fix a broken system

Now that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty, want to address something: I keep hearing, in the media and from elected officials that the criminal justice system is on trial in the Derek Chauvin trial. No, it's not.

I have heard this so much over the last couple of weeks. It might sound nice because if the system were on trial, there would be a resolution, there would be accountability for 500 years of genocide, slavery, cruel policing laws, atrocious immigration laws, and more. But it's not.

During the trial, evidence was heard relating to one murder. The court was subject to the same set of standards and laws that have always systemically favored white people with money, and police officers especially so. The court did not hear arguments about the system in general or relating to other cases. The judge has the purview to make a statement after the trial which indicts the system, but the judge has no authority to sentence anyone other than the accused or change the system in any way other than the case itself setting any precedent that it might.