Our community is a better place thanks to the Napa Valley Vintners. As we continue to compile the challenges of 2020, I would like to note another major loss to our valley.

The Vintners have announced the end of Auction Napa Valley. NEWS, Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services, has been incredibly fortunate to have been a recipient of funds raised by the auction. Year after year, they outdid themselves with the event they produced. The lovely Meadowood venue was magical. It was the place to see and be seen. I always had a great time with my nonprofit volunteer friends in our khaki pants and colored aprons. The bidding and lots were beyond the scope of my imagination and it was often the vintners themselves who were most generous.

The auction was amazing, but the true story is what happened afterward. Every year there were thousands of people who received medical attention, mental health services, equitable education opportunities, and in the case of NEWS, life-saving safety and protection against violence. The funds they raised changed the fabric of our community in ways we cannot completely measure.

Our gratitude goes beyond words. Our memories will last a lifetime, and for some, what you have given will mean a better future.

Cheers to you, Napa Valley Vintners.