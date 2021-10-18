Child poverty: An American specialty

Oh, wait. Sorry. This just in: we are actually number six in per-capita worker productivity. But those countries finishing above us, like Ireland and Germany, with their free health care systems and subsidized day care, are obviously massaging the numbers, possibly even using actual statistics in their sleazy mathematical voodoo. They’ll stoop to anything. And we do finish ahead of socialist havens like Denmark and France. They’re numbers seven and eight, respectively. Just goes to show you that blind, rabid, anxiety-ridden workaholism can sometimes barely edge out the systems that prioritize a high quality of life. America for the win!

Our Republican priorities yield results on the big scoreboards that really count: the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ. In our world, government financial support rightfully flows to companies that understand the value of stock buybacks and bloated executive salaries; it does not find its way to junk programs like expanded child tax credits -- another money pit the Democrats have jammed into their proposed legislation. Why give more money to parents who can’t balance their household budgets to begin with? Are we going to reward incompetence? Those parents should focus on getting that third minimum-wage job so they can pay their own child-care bills, even if they have to put some water in the half-full milk carton in the fridge at home, to stretch the supply a little. Builds character.