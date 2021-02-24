Children of Shearer Elementary deserve better

I support the work of those serving marginalized people. I come from a family of criminal law attorneys. I have seen first hand the devastating effects of incarceration and mental illness. I believe in supporting the less fortunate in our community and giving them a leg up for a better life. That’s not the issue.

The issue is Gray not considering the student’s safety first, or the compounded effects of institutional racism on the most vulnerable children in Napa. I’m sure Gray is operating with good intentions, and may not, like many others in the community, be aware of the forms that structural racism takes.

She says we have a moral obligation to help the clients her group home will service. I agree. But I strongly believe we have a greater moral obligation to keep children safe and to protect them from all forms of racism. As a community, we should be able to do both.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done about the location as long as the center remains at or below six residents. It is protected by state law. The time to act will be when Gray applies to the city to increase the capacity beyond that number.