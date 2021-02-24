Children of Shearer Elementary deserve better

I am a teacher at Shearer Elementary School on Elm Street. Each year, I teach my students the power of expressing their opinions. I want them to know their thoughts and words can spark awareness and change in the community.
I recently formed my own opinion about the proposal to locate a transitional home for mentally ill parolees just one block from the school. In my opinion, it is a dangerous idea that should not move forward.
Plans for the residential facility were detailed in a recent Register article by Howard Yune. The founder, Patricia Gray, says the facility will eventually serve 20-plus newly paroled prison inmates with diagnosed mental illness and substance abuse issues.
Clearly, placing this center one block from any elementary school will increase the likelihood that children may experience physical, emotional, or visual violence. That should be reason enough to stop the project in its tracks.
Although, keeping children safe is paramount, there are other far-reaching consequences that Shearer could face if the project is allowed to operate at the proposed site.
To locate a center that serves this population practically kiddy-corner from the school’s playground is, in my opinion, a micro-aggression of systemic and structural racism towards Shearer Elementary students and their families.
Let me explain. Gray would be highly unlikely to succeed in establishing the same facility one block from Vichy, Browns Valley, or Saint John’s Lutheran Elementary Schools.
The reason being, the majority of the students at those schools are from middle class or wealthier white families. Their parents would be formidable opponents to such a proposal, if ever considered.
But the majority of Shearer’s parents are working class, immigrant, and Hispanic. They are far less likely to have the means, information, and language skills, to make their voices and opposition heard compared to the more affluent parents.
Choosing to place this transition home one block from Shearer is blatantly taking advantage of the inequities in our community and is a clear example of structural and systematic racism at work in Napa.
These are systems in which public policies, institutional practices, and other norms work in ways that reinforce and perpetuate racial group inequity.
For example, a parent was quoted in the article saying, “would you want your kids living across the street from that,” referring to the proposed transition home site. Then, the question easily becomes would you want your kids going to school across the street from that?
This proximity could damage the desirability of Shearer, which is an amazing school working with tremendous heart and effort to rise above structural racism and provide its students with a quality education in a safe environment.
I support the work of those serving marginalized people. I come from a family of criminal law attorneys. I have seen first hand the devastating effects of incarceration and mental illness. I believe in supporting the less fortunate in our community and giving them a leg up for a better life. That’s not the issue.
The issue is Gray not considering the student’s safety first, or the compounded effects of institutional racism on the most vulnerable children in Napa. I’m sure Gray is operating with good intentions, and may not, like many others in the community, be aware of the forms that structural racism takes.
She says we have a moral obligation to help the clients her group home will service. I agree. But I strongly believe we have a greater moral obligation to keep children safe and to protect them from all forms of racism. As a community, we should be able to do both.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done about the location as long as the center remains at or below six residents. It is protected by state law. The time to act will be when Gray applies to the city to increase the capacity beyond that number.
Please join me in advocating for the children of Shearer Elementary School by expressing your opposition to the current proposed location and future growth of the Gray Haven Health and Wellness Center at Pine and Seminary streets in Napa. The children of Shearer deserve better.
Matthew Conrad Lernhart
Napa
