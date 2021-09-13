Children should be nurtured, not killed

A great deal has been written about abortion and it is being widely discussed due to the recent new law in Texas.

Women demand the ability to be in control of their bodies and I truly understand and support this. However, when pregnant, the child growing in the womb is not her body.

The child may be growing within her body, but that child is a different individual. It has a separate and unique DNA and its own distinct body; close to half of the time it is not even the same sex.

So, how does one transfer the need to be in control of their body to the child growing within their body? Does this human child not have a place in society as a unique individual, just like the mother, who deserves to live?

Children require a great deal of care and support as they develop and are not able to care for themselves and not just after they are born. They need to be nurtured, not killed.

Larry Dooley

Napa