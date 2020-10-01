Choosing the right candidates

With the November election getting closer I, like many other citizens, are confronted with many candidates from which to choose. One of the biggest challenges is getting sufficient information upon which to make the right choice.
While the testimonials offered by many who know the candidates personally are interesting, they all too often are bereft of details regarding the candidates’ policy positions. For those of us who value such information minimally, we make our decisions on limited available information such as the Register's endorsement, the statements of the candidates themselves or anecdotal insights gleaned over time. Many of us are simply too busy with our lives and survival to devote an inordinate amount of time to researching every candidate as thoroughly as we would like.
Consequently, I approach my decision as practically and methodically as practical. First, I exercise the process of elimination to exclude those I know I do not support. Then when the field of options are narrowed, I will delve as deeply as my time and schedule allow to arrive at a decision.
Of the mayoral candidates, I know I cannot support Doris Gentry. While her background as a foster mother and organizer of the annual 4th of July parade are admirable, her support for businesses who violated the health and safety recommendations of local officials by opening their business before it was deemed safe to do so rendered her, in my mind, unfit for public office. Scott Sedgley and Gerardo Martin both seem to me to be respectful, experienced, and committed to the public trust and worthy of consideration.
Of the council member candidates for District 2, I am less sure. I am disinclined to choose David Campbell, who is a business owner who claims to be assuming the mantle of the Progressive Alliance, an organization that I do not support, not because of their aspiration but their tactics. Any organization whose approach is to hire an attorney to sue the city to apply legal and financial pressure to get their way loses my support hands down.
I have no clue who or what Paul Stoddard is or what he stands to represent. While Jim Hinton has name recognition due to his previous attempts to run for elected office and his background as a political consultant raises the question of experience. What has he actually done? It seems that the most important issue offered by his supporters is his stance on legal marijuana. I may agree with that position but it is not one I deem significant enough to determine his qualification to serve as my elected representative.
While I appreciate the thoughtful and thorough reasoning for the endorsement offered by the Register, I would like to know more about the candidates' positions on issues that actually affect my family and community. Specifically, I would like to know their positions on the recurring efforts to build the Napa Oaks on the hillside west of my neighborhood, especially since their position on the upcoming General Plan may ultimately determine its fate.
I would also like to know what steps they will pursue to make access to physician services more readily available in Napa. What steps will they take to make it possible for our local, family practice physicians to keep their independent practices open? Right now, the independent family doctor is vulnerable to extinction. They are being squeezed by insurance companies and healthcare systems who make it virtually impossible to afford to stay in business. For far too many physicians (especially family practitioners), the only option for survival is the concierge practice model. There are some very good physicians locally who are suffering under the pressures of financial viability that deserve the support and creative solutions that our mayoral and council candidates should be formulating and offering to voters.
Healthcare and land use deserve much greater focus by our local candidates in this year's election than parades and pot.
Daniel Snively
Napa
