Choosing the right candidates

With the November election getting closer I, like many other citizens, are confronted with many candidates from which to choose. One of the biggest challenges is getting sufficient information upon which to make the right choice.

While the testimonials offered by many who know the candidates personally are interesting, they all too often are bereft of details regarding the candidates’ policy positions. For those of us who value such information minimally, we make our decisions on limited available information such as the Register's endorsement, the statements of the candidates themselves or anecdotal insights gleaned over time. Many of us are simply too busy with our lives and survival to devote an inordinate amount of time to researching every candidate as thoroughly as we would like.

Consequently, I approach my decision as practically and methodically as practical. First, I exercise the process of elimination to exclude those I know I do not support. Then when the field of options are narrowed, I will delve as deeply as my time and schedule allow to arrive at a decision.