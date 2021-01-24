CHP needs to focus on Wooden Valley area

I have been a resident of Wooden Valley for about three years. During this time I have personally contacted the Napa CHP office as well as called numerous times. The purpose for all contacts were in regard to their failure to address the flagrant disregard for all traffic laws in the Wooden Valley area.
On one call to their office, I spoke with a female officer and explained the purpose for my call. Her reply was "I'm familiar with the traffic issues there because that's the way I commute to work." Really?
On another call, I spoke with a male officer who stated "we haven't had any deaths there yet." Really? Is that what it takes to provide enforcement?
On two occasions I called asking to speak with their captain. To this, I was told each time that he was in a meeting and unavailable but would call me back. I left my phone number. Apparently, he's still in these very important meetings as he is yet to call. Surprised? No.
The residents of this area have put together a petition complaining of the dangerous traffic conditions that haunt this area every day of the week. On any given day Monday through Friday, the commute traffic a.m. or p.m. is nothing less than road racing i.e. passing over double yellows, passing through turns, driving on the wrong side of the road, following too close and yes — extreme speed.
Residents exiting their driveways have little or no time to react to a motorcycle or passenger vehicle traveling at 80 mph or faster.
The weekends are even worse. Between the Harley clubs, Ninja bikes and sports car clubs, at times it's like you're attending race day at Sonoma Raceway.
I find it profoundly pathetic when complaints of total disregard for public safety fall on deaf ears of those who are sworn to protect and serve. May I suggest that you stop making excuses i.e. lack of personnel, no deaths yet or others, and start doing what's right — your job.
Here's another suggestion — hire four overtime units to work this road for starters on weekends. One unit can't do it alone, it has to be a team effort to stop, cite, tow and if needed arrest these persons who don't give a damn about anyone else but themselves and their speed.
I can only hope that my writing will convince the California Highway Patrol to do the right thing, but if past practice is any indicator of future performance then unfortunately I have my doubts.
Richard Hathaway
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked the local CHP office about the issues raised by the author. Public Information Officer Marc Renspurger sent the following response:
"The California Highway Patrol is well—aware of the increased amount of traffic on the state roadways. Wooden Valley road has become a popular route for drivers trying to avoid the backups on State Route 12 through Jameson Canyon, and from the construction project at the transition of Interstate 80 and State Route 12. Wooden Valley Road is a two-lane undivided roadway with a posted speed limit of 55 mph. This road has also become more popular with bicyclists, motorcyclists and driving enthusiasts because of its country scenery, smooth surface, and turns with elevation changes. It is also the main connecter road to Lake Berryessa from Interstate 80, that sees a substantial increase in traffic during the summer months due to water sports enthusiast accessing the lake.
"The Napa CHP covers a vast area, all of Napa County and the southeast corner or Sonoma County, from SR—37 to just north of Trinity Rd. The Napa area has Officers assigned to three shifts. Each shift has four officers. On any given day, there are two officers working all of Napa County and two officers in Sonoma Valley. Our officers respond to all calls for service (traffic collision, disabled vehicle, abandoned vehicle, blocked roadway, parking complaints, stolen vehicle reports, etc.). These calls for service can take from 10 minutes up to several hours. We do our best to respond quickly to all call, and do our job in a timely, courteous manner. We are also aware of drivers speeding and driving in an unsafe manner. This unfortunately not only occurring on Wooden Valley road, but throughout the state, and we are doing our best to enforce those speed limits.
"The California Highway Patrol receives no money from the citations we issue. The money from fines goes to the city or county where the citation was issued. Meaning, we are not writing tickets to make money for the state. We strive to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the counties we serve. We will continue to do our best to slow motorists down in the Wooden Valley area, along with the rest of Napa County."