CHP needs to focus on Wooden Valley area

"The Napa CHP covers a vast area, all of Napa County and the southeast corner or Sonoma County, from SR—37 to just north of Trinity Rd. The Napa area has Officers assigned to three shifts. Each shift has four officers. On any given day, there are two officers working all of Napa County and two officers in Sonoma Valley. Our officers respond to all calls for service (traffic collision, disabled vehicle, abandoned vehicle, blocked roadway, parking complaints, stolen vehicle reports, etc.). These calls for service can take from 10 minutes up to several hours. We do our best to respond quickly to all call, and do our job in a timely, courteous manner. We are also aware of drivers speeding and driving in an unsafe manner. This unfortunately not only occurring on Wooden Valley road, but throughout the state, and we are doing our best to enforce those speed limits.