For nearly 50 years, the Church Women United Clothing Center has served in helping needy folks of Napa County with free clothing, shoes and bedding. It has been consistently staffed entirely by volunteers. It has served an average of 160 people every month who are seeking help for themselves and families.
Now, we deeply regret that it will close its doors on May 31. Loss of location and increased financial drain make it impossible to continue.
We of the Clothing Center especially want to thank the many people of Napa who have kindly, faithfully, and generously supported the Clothing Center throughout these many years. We could not have functioned without you. Thank you, thank you all.
The Clothing Center will be open to everyone, Monday-Friday, May 13-24 for a big clearance of clothing, furniture and shelving, with no restrictions or limits. Hours during that time will be 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (2473 Second St., Napa). Everyone is welcome.
Glenna Gentry
Napa