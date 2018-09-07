The Downtown Napa Association and 1440 AM KVON/99.3 FM KVYN are co-hosting a Napa City Council candidates debate at Silo’s, 530 Main St. in the Hatt Building, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You are invited to hear the candidates address questions about issues affecting our city and the downtown area. Barry Martin, morning host at KVON and a former public affairs official for local government agencies, will serve as moderator.
The debate can be heard live on KVON and will be replayed at announced times. The bar at Silo’s will be open during the event. It’s free and open to all.
Steve Pierce
The Executive Room Barbershop
DNA President