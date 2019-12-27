Once again, the Napa City Council has put Dwight Murray Plaza on the back burner. The much-needed renovation of Napa’s most historic gathering spot is going to be patched up with Band-Aids to avoid dealing with the ballooning construction budget.
It’s OK to sink $11 million into the First Street/California Boulevard roundabouts, which is mostly for show. And it’s OK to sink $100 million or more in a new Civic Center but to avoid fixing this literal pothole in the heart of the city is ludicrous.
Painted flooring, artistic lighting and even decorative tree “sweaters” may come to Dwight Murray Plaza in 2020.
Of course, construction inflation will swell the renovation budget. Every year that it’s put-off the price goes up. But wait until we see the cost explosion of the city hall fiasco.
Decorating the existing plaza’s scrawny trees with “sweaters” will only call more attention to the lack of council priorities and leadership. The Clock Tower was removed in 2001, almost 20 years ago in anticipation of the pending renovation of this important city treasure. Since then, the plaza has continued to deteriorated.
Maybe we should hold ugly sweater contests to while-away the next 20 years.
Chris d Craiker
Napa
