For the first time in as long as I can remember, the Big Game softball game at Kiwanis Park in downtown Napa didn’t take place. The game was instead played at Napa High on April 25.
This is a catastrophe because it’s game that players, coaches, and fans alike all look forward to. Since I cover high school sports, I’m here to advocate for the amount of disappointment and letdown that the city of Napa has done by not having Kiwanis Park ready for play for on April 25.
The first reason this is a letdown is because all the seniors on both sides of the Napa-Vintage rivalry won’t get to be honored on the field prior to the game after working for four years to get that very moment. Hopefully next spring the class of 2020 seniors get their time to be honored at Kiwanis in a game that means so much to the community.
In the game at Napa High, Napa won 5-4, in a game that was an instant classic. The junior varsity game that precedes the varsity game is also a cool experience for those freshman and sophomores.
Another reason why this is a vast disappointment is because both Napa and Vintage are in the midst of great seasons on the softball diamond. Both will be in the CIF North Coast Section playoffs, and had this game happened under the lights at Kiwanis there’s no telling what type of game could’ve been.
Then, there’s the fact that the Kiwanis game is also more than just a game for the fans who attend. In all the years that I’ve been going to the Kiwanis game, fans barbecue, kids play and run around, which makes it all all-around good time and a family-friendly event. I compare this game to the Big Game because it’s the spring spectacle where the whole town can come and see the ballgame between to local rivals.
The city of Napa may have dropped the ball on this one, but they still need to get Kiwanis ready for Napa Valley Girls Fast pitch games. Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me not seeing the final Big Game softball happen under the lights.
Kyle Foster
Napa
Editor's note: We asked the city about the issues raised by the author and spokeswoman Jaina French sent the following response from the Public Works Department: "We received approximately 23” of rain this winter from October to April. That is 12” more than the prior winter and much more than the previous drought years before that. Because of the high amount of rainfall, our parks and specifically sports fields were saturated and remained wet longer into the spring. This had resulted in City staff not having the ability to get out on the fields to prepare them for the upcoming season. The fields needed to dry out to a point that we could add infield materials and utilize the proper equipment needed to insure that the fields were safe and playable for the community. It would not be in the best interest to anyone in the community to go out and utilize parks and sports fields when they are not safe to do so. We focused all of our necessary resources on this effort and did get the field work completed once were able to access the areas. In previous drought years staff were able to access areas in late winter and prepare them for the season in advance of the schedule. Dry winters have allowed the City to stay ahead of schedule on maintenance of fields and the public had become accustomed to this. We understand that this year’s delay created an impact to schedules but have we no control on the amount of rainfall we receive from year to year and how that may impact or delay the upcoming season. Kiwanis Park is just one of many of the great community assets we have in our park system and we want to assure that is safe and playable for all of the community to use."