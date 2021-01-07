City Manager: Challenges remain but hope is on the horizon

As we say goodbye to 2020, I know that many of us are still apprehensive about what the next year holds in store for our families, friends, colleagues and our community. The past year was filled with unimaginable challenges, but as I have said before I am so very proud of our community, businesses, and our city of Napa employees for demonstrating the very best of Napa through the upheaval and tragedy of 2020.

Despite the surge we are currently facing, we have reason to be hopeful. I am happy to report that some of Napa’s first responders and health care workers have already received the vaccine, with more doses being distributed every week. Even before the vaccine arrived, our employees were dedicated to finding ways to continue necessary operations, and were creative in finding ways to adapt their work environments so we could continue providing excellent service to our community. Our partners at Napa County Public Health have doggedly fought to provide the tools needed to take care of our residents, and our schools continue to support our children in ways unimaginable just a year ago. I am in constant awe of our community and its ability to persevere and adapt. We’ve made incredible strides, from a global level to right here in our homes, to combat the COVID-19 virus and return to life as we once knew it. And while we are getting closer, we cannot relax our efforts just yet.