Civics is part of Napa's curriculum

I appreciate Julie Worthington's letter reminding us of the importance of civics education ("Is Napa County doing enough to teach civics?" Jan. 15). Now more than ever it seems that we need to ensure that our students understand the privilege of living in a democracy and exactly how our democracy works at the federal, state and local levels.

The good news is that civics education is a mandated part of the history/social studies framework, and is taught throughout that curriculum. The Local Control and Accountability Plan, which Ms. Worthington referenced, is one of many plans that schools and districts write, and is specifically designed to describe how we meet the 10 items in the state's priorities. Civics is one component in the History/Social Studies curriculum and is included in the "Implementation of State Standards" priority.

It would not be possible to include all the topics and standards for all the required subjects in that priority without writing an encyclopedia, which is why Civics is not mentioned.