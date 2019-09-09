Editor's note: The person quoted in the article referenced in this letter has submitted a letter explaining the context of her remarks. It can be found here: "'Unhealty' quote was taken out of context."
Will Rogers, noted early 20th century humorist, once stated “All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that's an alibi for my ignorance.” That quote immediately came to mind after reading the August 21 Napa Valley Register story titled “Napa Committee starts pondering which small schools will stay, which may go.”
First of all, I applaud the NVUSD Superintendent and the volunteers on the committee to work on an issue that will most certainly be an arduous one. I am reminded of comparably difficult tasks over the years such as determining which military bases were to be closed.
In this case, I don’t want to have my opinion be solely based on what was reported in the article. I would like at least one of the persons quoted in the article to be afforded an opportunity to clarify her statement regarding the difference in some Napa Elementary schools. Megan Clark, a Mount George parent stated:
“If you look around these small schools, you know these are people who care,” Megan Clark, a psychologist with two children attending Mt. George, said of the four schools’ higher faculty-to-student ratios and active parents’ groups. “… This is what fosters mental health and healthy kids. Going to Snow or Shearer, that is not healthy.”
On its face, her statement would lead to many assumptions or conclusions that formed the basis of it. I would prefer to solicit them from Mrs. Clark with this letter.
I hope that she will provide them in a letter to the Register.
Eric Zimny
Napa