Clarifying bus assault incident

I would like to make some clarifying points and a message to the public regarding your article “Police: Napa bus passenger hits divider protecting driver” (Aug. 26).

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority takes assaults on its drivers very seriously. Bus driver assaults are unfortunately too frequent on public transit around the country.

Many systems already have onboard locked protective driver compartments to prevent such events. Napa Valley has been a relatively safe place for our drivers and I hope that the agency will not have to take further steps to ensure safety on its vehicles.

All Vine buses and facilities are retrofitted with video equipment and the valley’s law enforcement agencies are incredibly responsive when these rare events occur. This assures that both our drivers and members of the public are safe.

Contrary to the information in your article, the assault on the driver was completely unprovoked. The driver did not close the door as the passenger tried to exit the vehicle as stated in the article. The driver was simply moving the acrylic barrier to allow the rider to enter the bus.