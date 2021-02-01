Clearcutting makes fire danger worse

Regarding "10 Steps to Prevent Future Wild Fires," Jeffrey Earl Warren, Jan. 24:

Mr. Warren was correct when he wrote that the Napa County Watershed Protection Ordinance "did not cause the conflagration." And he was right, again, when he said that the destruction "on our hillsides is indescribable." What he wrote applies across the United States, from Napa County to Florida.

However, he misses the mark when he listed proposed solutions (9 of them actually, not ten). Only one thing may be necessary, as much for us as for Martha in the story of Mary and Martha in the New Testament.

The way the trees are harvested is the main contributor to the problem of wildfires burning out of control. It's time to stop the practice of clear-cutting, which involves planting all one type of tree in a plantation that burns faster and takes longer to stop when these fires can be stopped. Clear-cutting also increases the risk of wildfires spun out of control by leaving large areas of empty acreage without windbreaks and wind-driven fires are the hardest fires to fight.