I have just read a letter you published in the July 25 issue of The Register, encouraging people to "Boycott Fox News advertisers."
I was surprised that you would select that letter for publication, since it was clearly the product of unexamined bias, so let me have a go at it too: As people in most places across the United States know, CNN has been guilty of repeated fabrications of so-called "fake news," all of which has been designed to undermine the current president and his administration.
As responsible and patriotic citizens we must take steps to prevent the mainstream media in general, and CNN in particular, from undermining our democracy and, ultimately, our nation.
One way to discourage these news outlets from managing or blatantly manufacturing news is to convince the companies that advertise on CNN to pull their ads. We can do this by boycotting their products and by not using their services. This will affect their "bottom line". Online you can review the list of CNN advertisers at: intellectualfroglegs.com/cnns-advertisers.
Please go online and view the list, and to whatever extent possible, stop buying the products or services from those advertisers, and please tell your family, friends and acquaintances to do the same.
Together, we may ultimately encourage CNN to begin responsible news reporting, and may even influence CNN to stop manufacturing "fake news" to try and undermine President Trump and his administration.
D. Michael Enfield
Napa