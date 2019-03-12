The continuing serious problem of priests, bishops, cardinals and teaching brothers molesting children could be diminished quite easily.
To begin this process, parents must believe their children when they tell them they have been molested and also assure their child they are not at fault.
Secondly, parents should not go to their bishops to report this.
Child molestation is a criminal offense and must be reported immediately to law enforcement for investigation.
If the offender is guilty, he will be sent to prison, rather than being sent by his bishop to another school, church, or hidden away in a cover-up.
The conduct of clergy is not exempt from the law in any way. Children must be put first and spared a lifetime of horrific physical and emotional suffering due to being molested.
Rita Iadarola
Napa