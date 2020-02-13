I urge voters to elect attorney Cliff Blackman as judge, since he has been a trial lawyer that fought for individuals against the powers that be, like insurance companies and large corporations for decades.
I think he is the one who better knows the system, and how lawyers work. We need a judge whose experience has been fighting for people, not just locking them up.
The letter by Alan Galbraith, the former mayor of St. Helena who was voted out of office, is just a smear ("Support Napa County's Judge Langhorne for March 3 re-election," Jan. 3). St. Helena homes had been offered as vacation rentals on Airbnb and places like that for a long time. When the city started its campaign to stop vacation rentals, despite our recent "Fire Storms," which begat new granny laws with (banks providing low-to-no interest loans as seen on TV commercials). I imagine a lot of homeowners were caught off guard and had to pay fines. This is irrelevant.
The real issue is which candidate will provide better rulings in civil cases (for people, and by people), and the trial attorney for more than 35 years is the obvious choice.
When I think about the choice for judge, I am interested in the experience of candidates when it comes to the rights of people, and their ability to get justice in the form of compensation for wrongs. Mr. Blackman has tried a lot of cases involving catastrophic injury, permanent disability, and has won million-dollar verdicts for his clients who badly needed the money.
When I looked at his website, blackman4judge2020.com, I was impressed at his rating by other lawyers and judges. Check out the “AV Preeminent rating” video on his site.
I think is also important to know that attorney Blackman started and ran a continuing legal education seminar group for 20 years, in a lot of different areas of law, any of which could come up in the courtroom.
There is no way that Monique Langhorne has seen this breadth of experience in her one year as a judge. Langhorne, for all her years working for the government, has never fought for the rights of individuals the way Blackman has. Also, I couldn’t find any rating for Langhorne as an attorney. For me, Blackman is the clear choice.
Mike Harris
Napa