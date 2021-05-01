Climate action is needed to protect the wine industry

Putting a price on carbon is a pro-business approach to curbing carbon emissions, and such a policy is the most effective step in bringing about immediate change. We all respond to economic incentives — as articulated by University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business Professor Laura Tyson in an environmental summit hosted by Morgan Stanley this month, “Government has to be responsible for setting incentives for the private sector to invest in safeguarding our public good.” She cited broader global adoption of a tax on carbon emissions as perhaps the most effective mechanism to curb climate change.

With the Biden Administration rejoining the Paris Accord and prioritizing climate change as the existential threat that it is, now is the time to act. Action such as that envisioned in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of the last Congress offers us an amazing opportunity to immediately decrease our carbon emissions. It is effective; it is good for the physical and economic health of all Americans; it is good for the economy via job creation; it is bipartisan, and it is revenue-neutral. It also allows us to send a message to the world that the United States is back. It demonstrates that we accept our responsibility for our significant contributions to the carbon emissions that have brought about and continue to cause climate change. We can once again lead by setting the best possible example. The opportunity that America now has to play a crucial role in the fight against climate change is exhilarating.