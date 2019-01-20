As I recently reviewed the top three goals presented within the "Vibrant and Sustainable Environment"pillar of the second draft of the 2019-2022 Napa Strategic Plan, it immediately struck me that, within this updated draft, the word “climate” is still nowhere to be found as a top priority for Napa County.
I greatly appreciate the good work of county staff in their efforts to involve the community, over the past 18 months, in the development of the Strategic Plan. And, as a parent concerned about protecting my child (and all children) from the unfolding climate crisis, I am deeply disappointed in the invisibility of “climate”-related issues as a top priority.
The Special Report on Global Warming issued last October by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and this past November’s issuance of the Fourth National Climate Assessment by the U.S. Global Change Research Program have laid out the truth of our current global predicament: we must make difficult, swift, smart, innovative changes within this very decade to cool the planet and turn the climate crisis around. We already have solutions available, and these solutions must now be implemented in full force.
I urge every parent and grandparent to take 30 minutes over this next month to let the Napa County Board of Supervisors and Napa City Council know that you expect our city and county plans and policies to be an expression of Napa County’s commitment to our children, who are too young to advocate for themselves and will be directly impacted by our action or lack of action on climate issues during this critical decade ahead.
Take inspiration from 15-year old Grete Thunberg’s talk at TEDxStockholm this past November (youtube.com/watch?v=EAmmUIEsN9A) and learn about youth taking legal action at ourchildrenstrust.org.
Share the truth: clean air, clean water, healthy ecosystems, social equality and a strong economy are all dependent upon smart climate action. Our local Climate Action Plan must be of the highest priority; mandatory, feasible and measurable. The failing climate, and how to implement the smart climate solutions already available to us, is no small bullet point but the umbrella issue of the day. Our current habits of living are no longer an option if we want a livable future for ourselves and our children.
As a world-renowned region, Napa County has the opportunity to be an example to other communities of what the priorities and actions of a region committed to healing the climate crisis looks like. Please write, email, meet with or call your representatives today.
Lori Stelling
Napa