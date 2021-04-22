Closing River and Harvest middle schools will erode Napa's vital community institutions

I want to send a message to encourage the current NVUSD Board take a pause on the current initiative to close River School and and Harvest Middle School.

Instead of closing two more of Napa's core institutions of learning, and forcing children who are primarily walking to school at Harvest face a complex bus system, we should be investing in growing the areas of the community that are working and raising the schools that are lower performing up.

This is a very difficult decision to make, and there are numerous challenges facing our district at this time. However, this is why I implore upon the NVUSD board to consider options beyond the face-value dollars and cents and truly consider what it is that makes the Napa community special. The core of what makes us Napa is priceless, and so in every consideration that we make to reallocate our resources, it needs to be made with care.

There has to be another answer.

Please, I urge the members of the NVUSD Board to exercise caution and make further considerations that may not be cookie-cutter before making such a huge decision impacting so many communities and families in Napa by closing River and Harvest.

Whitney Hahn

Napa