Closing schools is the nuclear option

Prior to voting, the NVUSD Board of Trustees has a responsibility to ask themselves these questions: Can I honestly say that I have been presented with enough information to rule out all other options? Do I truly believe that this is the only option, or is this just the only option that I am being allowed to consider?

The closure of two key schools without exploration of other options is frankly unacceptable. The messages that are being sent to the Harvest and the River communities with these actions are clear. Had there been a true opportunity for debate and an open and thoughtful exchange of ideas, the message might seem less harsh. But there was no room for thoughtful debate in the process. The narrative has been controlled by the school district and they have only responded to questions to which they have chosen to respond while ignoring questions that are difficult and inexpedient.

You cannot make good choices without having good choices. The Board of the Trustees is the voice of the people, and they have not been presented with good choices. Board of Trustees: Please do not allow yourselves and our community to be forced into this untenable choice without proper exploration. Please ask for more data, not just the data that supports the district’s preferred plan.