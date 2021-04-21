Closing schools is the nuclear option

The proposal that the NVUSD Board of Trustees is asked to vote on this week includes the closure of both River and Harvest Middle Schools. It will save an estimated $2.2 million annually. When viewed against the overall district expenditure budget for the 2022-23 school year, this is a savings of just 1.2%.
Our entire Napa community, whether parents of district children or not, should be very concerned about this vote; as the quality of our school district declines, so too does our entire community.
From my perspective, the closure of two middle schools, both of which are invaluable to the communities they serve, is the nuclear option, and it is traumatic at a time when kids are already traumatized. It should be an option of last resort. To exercise the nuclear option means that all other viable options have been identified, examined, and ruled out.
To date, there has not been a rigorous and honest examination of other options by the district or by the task force that was convened by the district and operated at the direction of the district. The only options that have been considered by the task force, and the only options they were allowed to present, were school closures.
Many task force members have voiced concerns with the data that was presented and with the process itself. There were even task force members who voted to close the very schools they are trying to save. The only way that can happen is if the options are artificially limited by a rigid and heavily controlled process, without a good faith attempt to investigate the problem and look at a broad variety of solutions.
Prior to voting, the NVUSD Board of Trustees has a responsibility to ask themselves these questions: Can I honestly say that I have been presented with enough information to rule out all other options? Do I truly believe that this is the only option, or is this just the only option that I am being allowed to consider?
The closure of two key schools without exploration of other options is frankly unacceptable. The messages that are being sent to the Harvest and the River communities with these actions are clear. Had there been a true opportunity for debate and an open and thoughtful exchange of ideas, the message might seem less harsh. But there was no room for thoughtful debate in the process. The narrative has been controlled by the school district and they have only responded to questions to which they have chosen to respond while ignoring questions that are difficult and inexpedient.
You cannot make good choices without having good choices. The Board of the Trustees is the voice of the people, and they have not been presented with good choices. Board of Trustees: Please do not allow yourselves and our community to be forced into this untenable choice without proper exploration. Please ask for more data, not just the data that supports the district’s preferred plan.
A vote of no on Thursday night keeps options open and says that the choice presented, the nuclear option, is not good enough. A vote of Yes closes off all other options within the district. Please do not vote to close Harvest and River Middle Schools. Please vote No.
Lauren Daley
Napa