Co-ownership of single-family homes in St. Helena

Our Town St. Helena has spent its entire 11-plus years creating housing that is affordable for our community residents, which is no easy task. It is especially challenging in our beloved town because real estate values are so high and continue to escalate.

From February 2020 to February 2021, median home prices have increased 15%, and that’s during a pandemic. The loss of over 100 working-class homes from the 2020 wildfires in Deer Park compounds the shortage of housing for residents who work at our local businesses, schools and government offices. We have a long way to go to address the growing lack of housing for our workforce, seniors and young families.

We have become aware of the company (Pacaso) that is buying single-family homes, fixing them up and then selling them in one-eighth shares to people from outside the community as second homes. For each house, the company forms a limited liability corporation and the share buyers become partners in the LLC, each with a 12.5 percent ownership. The seller manages and maintains the property so the share buyers can simply arrive for rest and relaxation or, as many may call it, a vacation. This mechanism circumvents the city’s timeshare and vacation rental laws and avoids payment of Transient Occupancy Tax, yet it imparts the same potential negative impacts on our community.