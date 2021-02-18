Cognitive dissonance on display

Tom Prescott’s letter regarding "Time to shining a conscious light on our Constitution" (Feb. 13) displays one of the best examples of cognitive dissonance I have seen in a long time. As a former educator, I am sure Tom will appreciate the fact that he has provided us all with a “teachable moment.”
Cognitive dissonance occurs when someone has such a complete belief in something that, when faced with facts contrary to this belief, he subconsciously ignores or redefines things he knows to be true in order to “consciously” reconcile the facts with his firmly held belief. In the present case, the belief appears to be the evil of Donald Trump.
Mr. Prescott’s letter starts by reflecting on the mechanics of our democracy, channeling Locke and Jefferson, and describing how our Constitution defines the separation of power and the limitations of government. In practically the next breath he then completely turns everything he said on its head with a demonstration of Trump derangement syndrome that has to make one laugh.
He declares that our “deposed” president incited an invasion. Funny use of the word deposed. Nevertheless, his declaration was an allegation, not a statement of fact. Perhaps at this point dissonance caused him to temporarily forget that this is America. In America, an accused is innocent until proven guilty. We have well-established processes for dealing with such things. So rather than jumping to conclusions let’s look at our options:
First, there is impeachment. We won’t belabor this because on the day Mr. Prescott’s letter appeared in print, the second impeachment was defeated. It was defeated precisely because our Constitution operated as designed, with a two/thirds majority required in the Senate specifically to prohibit political witch hunts. Perhaps dissonance did not enable Mr. Prescott to appreciate the wisdom of our Founding Fathers on this point. Forget the fact that the clear language of the Constitution does not provide for impeachment of a private citizen not currently in office.
But Mr. Prescott claims that “freedom does not mean giving license to every instinct and impulse that we have.” Surely Mr. Trump must be held accountable! Perhaps at this point Mr. Prescott suppressed his knowledge of our criminal laws. Incitement of riot is a felony punishable by imprisonment. Incitement of an invasion is even worse; it is treason, punishable by death.
Oh, yes, but one may have also forgotten that criminal prosecutions in America require compliance with a very high standard known as “due process.” This requires rigid adherence to rules designed to protect the innocent. Among other things, witnesses may be cross-examined, prosecutors may be punished for making false statements or for withholding exculpatory evidence, and conviction requires the unanimous vote of a jury.
None of these protections existed in the impeachment proceeding where congressmen are immune from consequences of making false statements. Maybe this too was subconsciously forgotten because our criminal code sets a standard that can never be met in this case.
Well, things are looking a bit bleak for Mr. Prescott. What’s left?
It is hard to predict the future, but it is entirely possible that by the time of printing this letter Congress may attempt an insane interpretation of our Fourteenth Amendment, written specifically to disqualify Confederate belligerents who had disavowed the Union and fought against it, to prevent Donald Trump from holding office. Even though the Confederate belligerents themselves were given relief from disqualification under the Amnesty Act of 1872, and the disqualifying words of the Fourteenth Amendment have lain dormant for 150 years, I wouldn’t put it past the current Congress.
Of course, this move would bring up another often-forgotten limitation of government power – the constitutional prohibition on Bills of Attainder. The British parliament often imposed punishments on American individuals or small groups without benefit of a trial, so our Founding Fathers wisely prohibited such actions by our newly established government.
Now I can’t predict how Mr. Prescott would react to this latest move, but it is a pretty good bet that everyone who has read this letter has the same idea; principles be “subconsciously suppressed,” Red Man Bad!
David Forstadt
Napa
