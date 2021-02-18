Cognitive dissonance on display

Tom Prescott’s letter regarding "Time to shining a conscious light on our Constitution" (Feb. 13) displays one of the best examples of cognitive dissonance I have seen in a long time. As a former educator, I am sure Tom will appreciate the fact that he has provided us all with a “teachable moment.”

Cognitive dissonance occurs when someone has such a complete belief in something that, when faced with facts contrary to this belief, he subconsciously ignores or redefines things he knows to be true in order to “consciously” reconcile the facts with his firmly held belief. In the present case, the belief appears to be the evil of Donald Trump.

Mr. Prescott’s letter starts by reflecting on the mechanics of our democracy, channeling Locke and Jefferson, and describing how our Constitution defines the separation of power and the limitations of government. In practically the next breath he then completely turns everything he said on its head with a demonstration of Trump derangement syndrome that has to make one laugh.