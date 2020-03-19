Collapse of Napa Valley College deal was an opportunity lost

Jesse Duarte’s well-researched article, “Public records detail ill-fated lease talks between St. Helena, Napa Valley College” (March 18) is depressing and yet also illuminating.

Depressing because a transaction plainly in the interest of both Napa Valley College and the City of St. Helena did not move forward. Illuminating because the apparent reasons for no forward action are rooted in past thinking, and not in the current needs and realities facing both parties.

Mr. Duarte’s article makes reference to “Monrovia Meetings.” In our community, these are quarterly meeting in the Superintendent of School’s Office that bring together major community stakeholders, including the college and the city. In my four years as mayor, I listened to many energetic presentations by college officers as to their plans for more intense utilization of the Upper Valley Campus. But the plans, not for want of effort by excellent administrators, were not getting off the ground.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}