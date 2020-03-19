Collapse of Napa Valley College deal was an opportunity lost

Jesse Duarte’s well-researched article, “Public records detail ill-fated lease talks between St. Helena, Napa Valley College” (March 18) is depressing and yet also illuminating.
Depressing because a transaction plainly in the interest of both Napa Valley College and the City of St. Helena did not move forward. Illuminating because the apparent reasons for no forward action are rooted in past thinking, and not in the current needs and realities facing both parties.
Mr. Duarte’s article makes reference to “Monrovia Meetings.” In our community, these are quarterly meeting in the Superintendent of School’s Office that bring together major community stakeholders, including the college and the city. In my four years as mayor, I listened to many energetic presentations by college officers as to their plans for more intense utilization of the Upper Valley Campus. But the plans, not for want of effort by excellent administrators, were not getting off the ground.
Thus, with the need to relocate City Hall, it made perfect sense for both the college and the city to come to terms allowing the city to relocate to the Upper Valley Campus. The initial reaction NVC President Kraft, when presented with city’s expression of interest, was, no surprise, most positive – to the point of being flippantly so. Reason: the underutilized campus was costing the College nearly $900,000 per year. This was not effective use of college resources.
But what happened? As Mr. Duarte notes, there was strong pushback, including by Saint Helena residents with long past strong connections to the college. Here, the word “past” is crucial. This in many ways epitomizes our problem as a community. We seem unable to adjust ourselves in a timely way to new realities, no matter how clearly they present themselves. We allow dissenters to block forward action – and in this case before a negotiated proposal could be developed for presentation to either the college board or the city council.
It is clear from Mr. Duarte’s story that a great opportunity for both the city and the college was lost.
Alan Galbraith
Napa