There has been a great deal of conversation in the news media about collusion with Russia.
From my memory I have recalled several possibilities of past collusion with Russia. The first to come to mind is that at the end of World War II, Democratic President Roosevelt gave all of countries of Eastern Europe to Stalin, who ruled them with an iron fist and stripped them of their national wealth.
The next possibility is that during the Korean conflict Gen. MacArthur apparently angered Democrat President Truman and he fired Gen. MacArthur, leaving a major leadership gap in the war effort. The conflict ended with a cease fire along a Demilitarized Zone. By Truman’s action, he kept alive a Russian client state.
As the Vietnam war raged on, Democratic President Johnson managed the war to prevent the United States from winning and at the same time managed to kill over 58,000 Americans.
His Secretary of State, Dean Rusk, passed on to the North Vietnam government via the Swiss Embassy the U.S. bombing schedule, causing the unnecessary loss of pilots and aircraft.
Democrat John Kerry’s testimony and support of North Vietnam earned him a place of honor in the North Vietnam museum of war heroes.
President Johnson and his administration were able to set up the preservation of another Russian client state and made impossible for President Nixon to recover our losses.
Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy appealed to Russia’s spy agency, the KGB, during the Cold War to thwart President Reagan’s re-election.
A major national laboratory developed the world’s most powerful laser that could be militarized and used their “super computer center” to simulate all of the elements for the development of a missile defense system designated the “Strategic Defense Initiative” (SDI). When President Reagan proposed the funding of this system, the Democrats fought against the funding for development and installation of this national defense to protect the nation from Russian launched missiles. Even the Russian scientists believed it would work while the Democrats fought the funding for development of the SDI as a favor to Russia.
President Reagan fought the Cold War against the continuous Democratic opposition. He was severely criticized for his speech, which included “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”. Because President Reagan was a strong leader, he was able overcome the desire of the Democrats to continue their collusion with Russia.
Again a Democratic president, Clinton, took action to preserve the Russian client state by giving North Korea $5 billion, two nuclear reactors and a significant contribution to their energy requirements.
In 1994, Democratic President Clinton destroyed over a billion dollars worth of our strategic B-52 bombers in his arms agreement with Russia.
We know that because of an open mike, then-President Obama was heard to say to the Russian President Medvedev “tell Vladimir Putin that I will have more flexibility after the election”. The resulting action was to remove a missile defense system from Poland to satisfy Russia’s concern.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented her counterpart in Russia a “reset button” and then cancelled the sanctions imposed on Russia by the George W. Bush administration.
When Russia annexed Crimea and invaded the eastern Ukrainian territory, Democratic President Obama made no effort to oppose Russia’s actions. Collusion?
Then by passive diplomacy, Democratic President Obama was able to continue the support and advancement of North Korea as a Russian client state.
Secretary of State John Kerry negotiated a transfer of the poison gas in Syria to the Russian military. Always watching to give the best deal to Russia.
Obama and his administration under the “Uranium One” program sold 20 percent of the U.S. uranium mining capacity to a Russian company, which shipped some uranium to a receiving company in Canada. Uranium One investors donated $146 million to the Clinton Foundation. Just to show Russia his good will, President Obama extended the boundary of the Grand Canyon to lock up the largest known deposit of uranium in the United States.
Ken Larsen
Calistoga