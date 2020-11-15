Column demeaned the role of our leader

I found the recent opinion piece on President Trump needing his mom, blatantly disrespectful and quite frankly a large part of our problem today in society ("Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Trump needs a mom," Nov. 9).

This piece is condescending and touts a sentiment our newspaper should not be supporting. The office of the president of the United States and the one holding that office regardless of one's seriously screwed perceptions should not be paraded in our local paper. This demeans the role of our leader and is an example of misguided information based on immaturity. Which is a sad epidemic in journalism these days.

No matter who you voted for this election the real issue is respect for the presidency.

The cartoons your publishing are just as bad. Maybe try giving both parties a voice instead of this Machiavellian approach your paper has adopted. I look forward to something that does not sound like one's condescending whining in the near future.

Lori Young

Napa