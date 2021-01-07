Column improperly cast doubt on medication

I am writing in response to the assertion made in John Rosemond's recent column ("Beware of the Protocol," Jan. 3). He strongly advised a concerned parent not to have his son tested for ADHD.
Rosemond goes on to claim that medications prescribed for ADHD children, "...has never reliably outperformed placebos in clinical trials."
I believe that statement to be false and should have been edited out before being published. It is important to be extra careful about misinforming the public about medications and medical procedures, such a vaccinations. Please check out this study done by The Journal of Psychiatric Research, Volume 94, November 2017. The following is an excerpt from that study: "This study serves as further evidence that the magnitude of placebo response may not have a strong connection to outcomes of clinical trials for various psychiatric medications. These data suggest that efforts to mitigate or contain placebo response in ADHD trials may not be working and additionally, containing placebo response does not appear to be necessary to conduct successful trials. Regardless of the growth in placebo response, taken as a whole ADHD medications show about a 27% advantage in symptom reduction over placebo."
I am hoping that Mr. Rosemond will clarify that his opinion is not confirmed in the outcomes of research studies such as the one quoted herein.
Barbara Monnette
St. Helena
Editor's Note: The Register ask Rosemond about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following response: "The use of medication to “treat” ADHD is predicated on the unproven assertion that ADHD symptoms reflect neurological dysfunctions as in the so-called “biochemical imbalance,” a concept that a leading psychiatrist has termed “nothing but a useful metaphor.” No medical model of ADHD has ever been verified; nonetheless, pseudo-medical explanations are given to justify pharmaceuticals. The language used in the cited study – specifically, the phrase “taken as a whole” – confirms my contention that no ADHD medication has reliably outperformed placebos in controlled double-blind studies. As opposed to a verifiable medical condition such as leukemia, ADHD is a construct, nothing more. As such, “testing” for ADHD is simply done to create the impression that the diagnosis is arrived at through objective means. I stand by everything I said in the column in question."