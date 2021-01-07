Column improperly cast doubt on medication

I believe that statement to be false and should have been edited out before being published. It is important to be extra careful about misinforming the public about medications and medical procedures, such a vaccinations. Please check out this study done by The Journal of Psychiatric Research, Volume 94, November 2017. The following is an excerpt from that study: "This study serves as further evidence that the magnitude of placebo response may not have a strong connection to outcomes of clinical trials for various psychiatric medications. These data suggest that efforts to mitigate or contain placebo response in ADHD trials may not be working and additionally, containing placebo response does not appear to be necessary to conduct successful trials. Regardless of the growth in placebo response, taken as a whole ADHD medications show about a 27% advantage in symptom reduction over placebo."